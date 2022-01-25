These San Antonio-area stores had the biggest Texas Lottery payouts in 2021

Perhaps one of these lucky San Antonio stores will sell a winner for the whopper of the Mega Millions jackpot. As of Monday, the estimated jackpot is $396 million.

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio-area stores turned customers into instant millionaires last year by selling them winning Texas Lottery tickets.

Texas Lottery data obtained by KSAT through public information requests show which stores in Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, Wilson and Guadalupe counties sold the biggest winning drawing tickets and scratch-offs in 2021.

The data includes drawing tickets worth $5,000 or more and scratch tickets worth $10,000 or more. Combined, more than 500 tickets met that threshold.

Scratch-offs are where people really pulled in the gold: 11 customers won $1 million or more from scratch tickets, and 50 people won $100,00 or more.

The luckiest scratch games included 500x Loteria Spectacular and Instant Millionaire, each producing three millionaires last year.

The biggest prize of them all, though, was from the $200 million ca$h game. A customer won $5 million from a ticket sold in May at the Popular Food Mart, located at 1439 E. Southcross Boulevard.

The map below shows the biggest earnings from winning scratch tickets at stores in the San Antonio area. Search the map by county or total amount won with the filter on the top right. If you can’t view the map, click here.

For drawing tickets, three people had luck with the Mega Millions and Texas Two Step games and became millionaires.

In December, a Comal County resident won a $3 million jackpot from the Mega Millions game.

The winning ticket was sold at Fischer’s NM #37, located at 29202 Ralph Fair Road, in Fair Oaks Ranch. The winner chose to add the megaplier option, which increased their winnings from $1 million to $3 million.

Twenty-seven people won $50,000 or more from drawing tickets sold last year. Of those people, 17 of the players won with Powerball.

The map below shows the biggest earnings from winning drawing tickets at stores in the San Antonio area. Search the map by county or total amount won with the filter on the top right. If you can’t view the map, click here.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $82 million as of Monday.

Most of San Antonio’s biggest lottery winners chose to stay anonymous last year. The Texas Lottery, a government-operated agency, generates billions of dollars in revenue for the Lone Star State.