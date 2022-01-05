$3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Fair Oaks Ranch

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – A Comal County resident started off the new year with a $3 million jackpot after hitting it big in the Mega Millions lottery game.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Fischer’s NM #37, located at 29202 Ralph Fair Road, in Fair Oaks Ranch.

The $3 million prize is the second-tier prize in the Mega Millions game and was claimed for the Dec. 17 drawing.

The winning quick-pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (21-32-38-48-62), but not the Mega Ball number (10).

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, also chose to add the megaplier option, which increased their winnings from $1 million to $3 million.

Drawings for the Mega Millions game are held Tuesdays and Fridays.

