Local News

San Antonio resident claims $1 million jackpot on lottery scratch ticket

Winner chose to remain anonymous

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Millionaire Club. (Texas Lottery)

SAN ANTONIO – Someone in San Antonio hit the jackpot on a Texas lottery scratch ticket game just in time for the holidays.

The lucky winner, who remains anonymous, scratched their way to $1 million in the scratch ticket game Millionaire Club which costs $50 per ticket.

The ticket was purchased at 281 Stop, located at 11119 San Pedro Avenue, near Highway 281 and Rhapsody Drive.

This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed for the Millionaire Club game.

According to TexasLottery.com, there are approximately 6,731,160 tickets in Millionaire Club.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

