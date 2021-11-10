San Antonio resident claims $1 million jackpot on lottery scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO – Someone in San Antonio hit the jackpot on a Texas lottery scratch ticket game just in time for the holidays.

The lucky winner, who remains anonymous, scratched their way to $1 million in the scratch ticket game Millionaire Club which costs $50 per ticket.

The ticket was purchased at 281 Stop, located at 11119 San Pedro Avenue, near Highway 281 and Rhapsody Drive.

This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed for the Millionaire Club game.

According to TexasLottery.com, there are approximately 6,731,160 tickets in Millionaire Club.

