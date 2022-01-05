45º

Powerball lottery jackpot now at more than $600 million for Wednesday’s drawing

Powerball estimated cash value option is $434 million

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Sometimes lottery jackpots drastically increase due to increased ticket sales and that’s exactly what’s happened ahead of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, the Powerball jackpot has increased to $610 million — up $35 million from Tuesday.

That has the current estimated cash value option of Wednesday night’s drawing at $434 million.

Those numbers could increase throughout the day as more lottery players purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery game.

According to U.S. News., the largest Powerball jackpot in the U.S. reached $1.586 billion in January 2016 and was split between three winners.

Players need to match all five white balls and the red power ball in order to win the jackpot.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

