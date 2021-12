500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to be a super happy holiday season for one San Antonio resident who just scratched their way to $3 million.

The winning ticket was the first of four top prizes to be won in the 500X Loteria Spectacular Texas lottery scratch game.

Each ticket for the 500X Loteria Spectacular costs $50.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous and purchased the ticket at Lucky Store, located at 2302 Commercial Avenue, near I-35 and SW Military Drive. Lucky Store, indeed.

