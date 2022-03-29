79º

San Antonio resident wins $2 million Powerball lottery prize

Winning ticket sold at Big’s on Blanco Road

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A lucky lottery player hit it big in San Antonio in February.

The new millionaire, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased a lottery ticket for the Powerball drawing on Feb. 12 and matched all five numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

The winning ticket would have won the San Antonio resident a cool million bucks — but the person also added Power Play to their ticket, which earned them an extra million.

Any player who matches all five numbers for the Power Play will win $2 million regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected.

The winning ticket was sold at Big’s #206, located at 25020 Blanco Road, near Midnight Drive in the Timberwood Park area.

