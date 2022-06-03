St. Mary’s University announces scholarship in honor of Uvalde school shooting victim

Undated family photo of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s University has announced the formation of a scholarship fund in honor of a student whose daughter was among the 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

The Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund honors Lexi and her aspirations to attend law school at St. Mary’s University.

Lexi was an honor student at Robb Elementary school who was killed the same day she received a good citizen award from her school. Her mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, is a senior history major at St. Mary’s University, and she lives in Uvalde with her children and her husband.

University officials said the scholarship fund was created after a lot of StMU alumni expressed an interest in creating one in her memory and after speaking with the victim’s family.

“The fund will award scholarships to St. Mary’s School of Law students who exemplify the spirit of Lexi’s intellectual curiosity, resilience and her deep commitment to family values. Once fully funded, gifts to this endowed fund will support selected students pursuing a legal education based on their financial need,” the fund’s webpage said.

