Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by pickup; driver of truck fled scene, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash with a pickup truck early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of EB Interstate 10.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling on I-10 when a black pickup truck heading the same direction drove onto the left shoulder to go around him. That’s when, police say, the pickup hit the backside of the motorcycle, making the man lose control and crash.

The pickup truck fled the scene on I-10, police said. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken by EMS to an area hospital. At last check, he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

SAPD since the pickup truck did not stop following the crash, so when found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.