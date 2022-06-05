100º

Two dead after wrong-way driver smashes into oncoming vehicle on IH-37 in San Antonio

Drivers succumbed to their injuries at the scene

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are dead after an overnight accident that occurred on Highway 37 in San Antonio.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus was traveling the wrong way in the 11400 block of IH-37 when the driver smashed into a 2011 Toyota Corolla around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Ford was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the collision occurred.

Preliminary information from police states that after the Ford hit the Corolla, the Corolla was redirected into a tractor-trailer before coming to a stop in a grassy median.

The Ford also ended up in a grassy median after the crash.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver has yet to be identified by police.

The accident is still under investigation.

