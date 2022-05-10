87º

LIVE

Local News

Authorities ID man who fatally crashed while driving wrong way on Northwest Side

Robert James Sanford, 62, died on the way to the hospital

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Northwest Side, Traffic
Man killed after driving wrong way on Northwest Side street, striking 2 other cars, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died after he drove the wrong way on a Northwest Side street and crashed has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robert James Sanford, 62, died on the way to the hospital following the crash on Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive, the office said.

San Antonio police initially said that he was driving a white van westbound in the eastbound lanes of Bandera. The van then struck two vehicles.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating why he was driving the wrong way.

A man was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram