Authorities ID man who fatally crashed while driving wrong way on Northwest Side

Man killed after driving wrong way on Northwest Side street, striking 2 other cars, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died after he drove the wrong way on a Northwest Side street and crashed has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robert James Sanford, 62, died on the way to the hospital following the crash on Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive, the office said.

San Antonio police initially said that he was driving a white van westbound in the eastbound lanes of Bandera. The van then struck two vehicles.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating why he was driving the wrong way.

A man was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive. (KSAT)

