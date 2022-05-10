2 robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase, standoff on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a standoff on the Northeast Side overnight.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that officers first responded to a robbery call at a business in the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were then directed to the area of the nearby Woodlake Parkway because the suspect vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, and one of the suspects fled on foot while the other suspect stayed in the car.

The suspect who fled went to a mobile home, where a standoff ensued. After a short time, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect who stayed in the vehicle was also detained.

Both men, ages 21 and 18, were charged with aggravated robbery.

There were no reports of any injuries.

