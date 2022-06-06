Moving soon? Here are some tips for a smooth transition

Moving season is here, and if moving is in your future, you do not need to dread the process. The experts at Ask Angi have some tips for a stress-free move. First, things first, work smarter, not harder.

The experts at Ask Angi have some tips for a stress-free move. First things first: work smarter, not harder.

Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi said, “Having extra help is the easiest way to reduce stress when moving. I recommend hiring professional movers when possible. Professional movers can make things easier by handling packing, transportation, loading and unloading. You can hire them for some or all of the process. In my most recent move, I hired them to load and unload, but I didn’t need help with packing, so I was able to save a little bit in the budget. If you don’t think you have room in your budget for professionals, see if friends, family or neighbors will help in exchange for a meal or two.”

Next, be selective with what you decide to bring into your new home.

Every item you move leads to more effort and stress on your end, so get rid of any belongings you do not love as you’re packing.

Aside from making the moving process quicker, easier and less expensive, decluttering will also help your new space feel fresh, clean and organized.

“I find one of the most stressful parts of moving to be the time pressure. To avoid the panic of having too much to do in not enough time, I always make a list going room by room and start packing early. You can start with things you rarely use, like holiday decorations, off-season items and things in guest rooms. Over time, start packing items you use more often, and by the time you get to your move-in date, you’ll be all packed and ready to go,” said Micetich.

If you have pets or young kids, consider getting a family member or babysitter to watch them for moving day. This can help you stay focused on the task at hand without having to worry about your children and pets’ safety.

“Don’t forget - secure your rental equipment as early as possible. Having the proper equipment, like a truck with a ramp, dollies, moving blankets and straps can help make the day as easy as possible. You can also avoid last-minute booking fees or sold old equipment if you plan ahead. If you do end up hiring movers, think about booking on a weekday. That is one great way to keep costs down,” said Micetich.

So keep those things in mind, and happy moving!