Authorities identify man who drowned at Canyon Lake over the weekend

Deryl Jermaine Reynold was found face-down in water between Boat Ramp 7 and Party Cove

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 50-year-old man who drowned at Canyon Lake over the weekend has been identified by Comal County authorities.

Deryl Jermaine Reynolds was found face-down in the water between Boat Ramp 7 and Party Cove despite wearing a life vest, according to the Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Friends of the man said he did not know how to swim, but he was wearing a personal flotation device when he got into the water from a boat.

“Friends that were with him noticed that he was face down and still wearing the PFD when they pulled him from the water,” Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Robert Mikel said.

Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens were the first on the scene and started CPR until he was transported to a waiting ambulance.

“Unfortunately, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” Mikel said.

Crews responded to two other near-drownings at Canyon Lake over the weekend.

They happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Comal Park and Sunday evening near Boat Ramp 6. Both of those near-drowning victims were hospitalized.

