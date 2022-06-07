Brennan High School student arrested after making online threat to ‘shoot up’ school, BCSO says

A Brennan High School student was arrested after making online threats to “shoot up” the school over low grades, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said that Northside Independent School District police alerted deputies about the threats last week.

Deputies contacted the student, who later admitted that they made the statement on Instagram but “would never carry out the threat,” BCSO said in a post on Monday night.

The teenager was charged with terroristic threats and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation showed that the teenager was upset over low grades. The student’s parents owned a shotgun and a 9mm handgun, authorities said.

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will take prompt and decisive action every single time we are made aware of threats of violence,” the post said.

People can report threats of violence to BCSO by emailing BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or calling dispatch at 210-335-6000.

