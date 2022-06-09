78º

Sign shop on near West Side damaged by early-morning fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 3:50 a.m. in 1300 block of Culebra Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Image of structure fire on Culebra Road on thursday morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a structure fire at a near West Side sign shop early Thursday morning.

The fire was called around 3:50 a.m. at a building in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Hamilton Avenue and Woodlawn Lake.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames and smoke showing. The fire spread to the attic, and because of the construction of the building the fire did present a challenge, fire officials said. The fire has since been put out.

Firefighters said a secondary roof and a lot of sheetrock got in the way of the work. They managed to keep the fire from spreading, which was a concern for a while since there is a restaurant next door and homes behind the shop, an assistant fire chief said.

The fire ended up about 10 feet from the homes. None of them were damaged. The people inside the homes did not have to evacuate and there were no reported injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 20 units answered the call.

