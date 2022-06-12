Girl, 12, injured by shrapnel after gunfire at West Side apartment complex, police say

According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old girl was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon as she played with her sibling outside the family’s West Side apartment complex.

According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 5700 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the girl was outside playing with her sibling and they were about to start a water balloon fight when they heard a gunshot come from somewhere in the complex.

The girl looked down and saw that she had been injured on her left foot. Authorities believe she was hit by shrapnel that came from the bullet.

She was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment but she is in stable condition.

SAPD is still working to figure out where the gunfire came from. The investigation continues.

