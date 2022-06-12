105º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Girl, 12, injured by shrapnel after gunfire at West Side apartment complex, police say

The girl was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in stable condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police
According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Culebra Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old girl was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon as she played with her sibling outside the family’s West Side apartment complex.

According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 5700 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the girl was outside playing with her sibling and they were about to start a water balloon fight when they heard a gunshot come from somewhere in the complex.

The girl looked down and saw that she had been injured on her left foot. Authorities believe she was hit by shrapnel that came from the bullet.

She was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment but she is in stable condition.

SAPD is still working to figure out where the gunfire came from. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter