Man arrested after setting rental car ablaze near SA airport, causing it to explode, police say

A man accused of setting his rental car ablaze near the San Antonio Airport and abandoning it intentionally is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. (Photo on right provided by Emily Stevens)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody for arson after San Antonio police said he set his rental car on fire near the San Antonio International Airport, causing it to explode.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, set his rental vehicle on fire at a nearby gas station before driving toward the airport terminals.

The vehicle went up in flames when it neared Dee Howard Way and the man got out of the vehicle and fled. Moments later, the vehicle exploded “as if it contained ammunition,” according to SAPD.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the flames. They determined no one was inside of the vehicle during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities were able to locate the suspect, who was arrested by Airport Police outside of Terminal B. He’s facing a charge of arson.

The investigation continues.

