1 woman dead, 2 others injured after shooting near North Side gas station, officials say

CASTLE HILLS – A shooting near a North Side gas station left one woman dead and two others injured, according to Castle Hill police.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. Sunday to the access road of Blanco Road and Loop 410.

Officers were alerted by a man in the area that a situation was unfolding near a white vehicle. When they arrived, they found three women by the vehicle, all in their early 20s, with serious gunshot wounds, but no suspect at the scene.

One of the women died from her injuries and the other two were taken by EMS to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police found around 50 shell casings and believe the shooter used a 9 millimeter and an AK-47. At last check, the suspect is still on the run.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

