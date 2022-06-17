⚽ Goal! Kick into action this summer with i play! video soccer series

Coach Michael Lahoud will teach you the basic skills of soccer, including dribbling techniques, passing and shooting.

View an introduction and warm up in the video player above, and find four different video workouts below, courtesy of San Antonio Sports.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of the year again, with travel teams, summer workouts, swollen ankles and GOALS!

And with school out, kids are kicking it into full gear with soccer tournaments, practices, and even summer camps.

For those kids who want to get a leg up on their competition -- either their teammates or their competitors -- KSAT Kids now offers some soccer skill videos thanks to San Antonio Sports. These videos can help your child develop their best Pelé skills.

In the videos, Coach Michael Lahoud will teach the basic skills of soccer, including dribbling techniques, passing and shooting.

Coach Michael was a 2007 NCAA Champion at Wake Forest University and a former MLS player for Chivas USA and the Philadelphia Union.

The drills can be done anywhere, and often by using household objects like water bottles or cones in addition to a soccer ball.

Those interested can click on the video above to view both an introduction and a warmup to get started. The multiple videos below are grouped into the different skills to better help your child develop.

Dribbling

In this video, learn techniques and games to work on your soccer dribbling skills.

Passing

In this i play! video, learn skills to help your soccer passing.

Shooting

In this video we work on soccer shooting with the help of a former pro.

You can find more instructional videos in the KSAT Kids section of our website and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter.

Be sure to tune into GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12 for more KSAT Kids content.

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

About KSAT KIDS

KSAT Kids is a section on KSAT.com and series on GMSA at 9 a.m. that gives teachers and parents a free tool for teaching young students about the world around them through engaging and age-appropriate videos.

About San Antonio Sports

Since 1984, San Antonio Sports has put our city on the global stage. From NCAA Championships to the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon, the premier events we've host have delivered more than $853 million for our local economy.

But we're not just about big games. We're a nonprofit organization that works every day to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports recognizes the link between healthy bodies and healthy minds and works every day to provide sports and fitness programs that inspire children and their families to live active, healthy lives.

San Antonio Sports i play! afterschool program introduces U.I.L. sport fundamentals after school to inner-city children by providing coaching, equipment, and nutrition and character-building lessons.

We invite everyone to become a part of the San Antonio Sports team, as a participant, a volunteer and a member. Visit us at SanAntonioSports.org or call 210-820-2100.

