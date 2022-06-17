KSAT partners with San Antonio Sports to bring i play! training videos to KSAT Kids

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Sports library of i play! afterschool videos that teach the fundamentals of soccer, track, basketball and volleyball will now be available in the KSAT Kids section of KSAT.com.

The videos are being posted through a new partnership between the local nonprofit San Antonio Sports and KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids will offer a full instructional video library and provide fun ways for children to learn and practice their skills in the four sports.

Also available will be the junior Alpha Warrior series that offers basic workout videos teaching balance, flexibility, and core strength.

The videos feature expert instruction from professional athletes and can be used by parents and coaches alike.

They are designed so athletes can replicate the techniques at home, by using equipment and objects found around the house.

“San Antonio Sports’ mission is to transform our community through the power of sport. Sport has the power to transform individuals, neighborhoods and entire communities. Research shows there is a link between children who participate in sports and adults who experience professional and personal success,” said Carolyn Wheat, public relations manager for the local organization.

i play! basketball video image (KSAT)

The videos are led by athletes who’ve been at the top of their sport:

Soccer unit is led by former MLS player Michael Lahoud

Track drills by USA Track & Field athlete Kendra Chambers

Basketball videos by former WNBA All-Star Sophia Young-Malcom

Volleyball unit by five-time Olympian Danielle Scott

The Alpha Warrior Jr. unit by American Ninja Warriors Kevin Klein and Tawnee Leonardo.

The professionally-developed instructional videos were originally provided to local PE teachers as a free resource for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, all while helping to fill a need for quality sports instruction.

“These videos are one way to level the playing field and we are grateful to KSAT 12 for sharing them on KSAT Kids so that more children can experience the power of sport,” Wheat said.

You can find the instructional videos in the KSAT Kids section of our website and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter. Clips can be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

About KSAT KIDS

KSAT Kids is a section on KSAT.com and series on GMSA at 9 a.m. that gives teachers and parents a free tool for teaching young students about the world around them through engaging and age-appropriate videos. Bookmark the page for kid-friendly news and content.

About San Antonio Sports

Since 1984, San Antonio Sports has put our city on the global stage. From NCAA Championships to the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon, the premier events we’ve host have delivered more than $853 million for our local economy.

But we’re not just about big games. We’re a nonprofit organization that works every day to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports recognizes the link between healthy bodies and healthy minds and works every day to provide sports and fitness programs that inspire children and their families to live active, healthy lives.

San Antonio Sports i play! afterschool program introduces U.I.L. sport fundamentals after school to inner-city children by providing coaching, equipment, and nutrition and character-building lessons. Our Fit Family Challenge expands our kids’ fitness efforts with a fun, incentivized twelve-week, county-wide program for the whole family.

We invite everyone to become a part of the San Antonio Sports team, as a participant, a volunteer and a member. Visit us at SanAntonioSports.org or call 210-820-2100.

