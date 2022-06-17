🏋️Get your kids into fitness with family exercises to build endurance, balance and flexibility!

View both an introduction and a warmup to the Alpha Warrior fitness series.

SAN ANTONIO – Hey kids! Are you enjoying officially being out for the summer? How about that summer heat?

And parents, are those littles and teens getting rambunctious yet? Have you found something to do to fill the time, something that isn’t simply being in front of screens?

Well, don’t fret! KSAT Kids now offers some workout videos thanks to San Antonio Sports, videos that can help to get your children moving.

In this first installment of the i play! summer workout series, we offer some Alpha Warrior fitness videos that are sure to work some kid muscles.

The Alpha Warrior Jr. unit is led by American Ninja Warriors Kevin Klein and Tawnee Leonardo. The pair walk viewers through four Alpha Warrior Junior levels, exercises that are designed to help build endurance, balance and flexibility.

Those interested can click on the video above to view both an introduction and a warmup to get started.

The exercise videos below are grouped into four fitness levels: Delta, Charlie, Bravo and Alpha. Klein and Leonardo suggest being able to complete each workout successfully three times before moving onto the next level.

Delta Video

Charlie Video

Bravo Video

Alpha Video

You can find more instructional videos in the KSAT Kids section of our website and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter. Clips of the videos can be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

About KSAT KIDS

KSAT Kids is a section on KSAT.com and series on GMSA at 9 a.m. that gives teachers and parents a free tool for teaching young students about the world around them through engaging and age-appropriate videos. Bookmark the page for kid-friendly news and content.

About San Antonio Sports

Since 1984, San Antonio Sports has put our city on the global stage. From NCAA Championships to the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon, the premier events we’ve host have delivered more than $853 million for our local economy.

But we’re not just about big games. We’re a nonprofit organization that works every day to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports recognizes the link between healthy bodies and healthy minds and works every day to provide sports and fitness programs that inspire children and their families to live active, healthy lives.

San Antonio Sports i play! afterschool program introduces U.I.L. sport fundamentals after school to inner-city children by providing coaching, equipment, and nutrition and character-building lessons. Our Fit Family Challenge expands our kids’ fitness efforts with a fun, incentivized twelve-week, county-wide program for the whole family.

We invite everyone to become a part of the San Antonio Sports team, as a participant, a volunteer and a member. Visit us at SanAntonioSports.org or call 210-820-2100.

