San Antonio’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Logan ‘vanquishes’ Kimmel in late-night challenge

Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Harini Logan appeared on the show on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – M-I-S-K-Y-V-O-O-S.

That’s probably the only word that Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Harini Logan, from San Antonio, has had trouble spelling.

But actually, it’s not even a word.

Funnyman Guillermo Rodriguez and Mike Tyson tried to trick Harini with the spelling of “mischievous” (and other words) during the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Spelling Bee.

Harini joined the late-night show on Thursday night amid her media blitz after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this month.

She’s also been on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” but on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, she had to work to defend her title.

And let’s just say the spelling bee was unconventional.

Ad

Guillermo and Tyson asked Harini to spell “vanquish,” “isosceles” and “mischievous,” and Kimmel to spell “sesquicentennial” and “phenomenon,” but neither of them pronounced the word correctly or gave accurate definitions and origins.

Harini ended up getting “mischievous” right with a little help on the correct pronunciation from Kimmel.

Harini was once again the champion, this time winning the 17th annual “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Spelling Bee.

Kimmel also surprised her and her family with a trip to Disney Land.

Harini, 14, has competed in spelling bees for years but had never taken home a national title. She spelled 22 words correctly during a 90-second spell-off to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Read also: