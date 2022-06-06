San Antonio’s Scripps National Spelling Bee winner interviewed on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Harini Logan, 14, appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on June 6, 2022 just days after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

NEW YORK – P-O-I-S-E.

Not only would that be a simple word for San Antonio’s Harini Logan to spell, it’s a quality she embodies effortlessly. And her poise was on display Monday during a TV appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“You’re a really big deal,” Kelly Ripa told Logan during Monday’s show.

Logan, 14, is this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champion — winning a little over $50,000 in cash and prizes. She said she plans to save the majority for college but also interested in investing in the stock market and give some back to the community to advocate for literacy.

“You have the composure for someone beyond your years,” Ripa told her.

Logan has been known as one of the country’s best spellers for years, having competed in the last fully in-person bee three years ago. This year, she spelled 22 words correctly during the 90-second spell-off, beating her component by seven.

Ad

And she may not be the last person in her family to compete in the contest.

Logan said her six-year-old brother may even be a better speller than she was at his age.

Watch her interview below:

Logan also had no problem beating Ripa and Seacrest in a word-finding contest. You can watch that clip below:

Also on KSAT: