After enduring fire, renovations and a pandemic, former George Strait resort seeing more change

Company with a strong presence in the U.S. and Canada looks to build on Boerne-area property’s past

W. Scott Bailey, Senior Reporter, San Antonio Business Journal

Tapatio Springs has undergone significant changes since it was damaged by fire in 2017. (Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort via San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIO – Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, which has counted Texas music legend George Strait among its ownership, is getting a post-pandemic assist.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, which has offices in Virginia and Toronto, added the Hill Country property to its extensive management portfolio.

The company will operate the hotel under its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent division, a portfolio that includes the PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida and Los Angeles Athletic Club Hotel.

“Tapatio Springs Hill County Resort is a property emblematic of the Lifestyle division,” Crescent Hotels & Resorts founder and CEO Michael George said. “Latitudes is focused on properties that appeal to the changing wants and needs of travelers — from forward-thinking wellness programs, activities for inner-growth and chances to reconnect with nature — all suitable for spanning generations.”

The 111-room property, roughly 20 minutes from San Antonio, has a golf course, farm-to-fork fine dining, a resort pool and wellness spa, as well as indoor and outdoor event venues. More recent renovations included the addition of a 35,000-square-foot clubhouse.

In 2017, the 220-acre development sustained significant damage from a fire that swept through the property. The resort reopened in late 2019 with several changes, including a redesign of the its signature restaurant, La Cascada Table & Bar, and updated guest rooms.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Click here to read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

