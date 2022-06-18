After enduring fire, renovations and a pandemic, former George Strait resort seeing more change

Tapatio Springs has undergone significant changes since it was damaged by fire in 2017.

SAN ANTONIO – Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, which has counted Texas music legend George Strait among its ownership, is getting a post-pandemic assist.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, which has offices in Virginia and Toronto, added the Hill Country property to its extensive management portfolio.

The company will operate the hotel under its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent division, a portfolio that includes the PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida and Los Angeles Athletic Club Hotel.

“Tapatio Springs Hill County Resort is a property emblematic of the Lifestyle division,” Crescent Hotels & Resorts founder and CEO Michael George said. “Latitudes is focused on properties that appeal to the changing wants and needs of travelers — from forward-thinking wellness programs, activities for inner-growth and chances to reconnect with nature — all suitable for spanning generations.”

The 111-room property, roughly 20 minutes from San Antonio, has a golf course, farm-to-fork fine dining, a resort pool and wellness spa, as well as indoor and outdoor event venues. More recent renovations included the addition of a 35,000-square-foot clubhouse.

In 2017, the 220-acre development sustained significant damage from a fire that swept through the property. The resort reopened in late 2019 with several changes, including a redesign of the its signature restaurant, La Cascada Table & Bar, and updated guest rooms.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

