12 units destroyed, families displaced after fire at North Side apartment complex, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire ravaged through an apartment building on the North Side, destroying 12 units and displacing several families, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Over 30 SAFD units were called to the scene and when they arrived, firefighters saw heavy fire coming through the roof of an apartment building.

Some firefighters went on defense, while others used a ladder truck to gain some height and fight the flames.

The flames damaged 24 units total, and of those, 12 were destroyed. No injuries were reported, but a few dogs were killed in the fire, SAFD said.

Several families are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

