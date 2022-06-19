‘A sight to behold’: Cross stands tall after devastating fire claims Texas church

A fire ravaged through a Texas church on Friday, destroying everything in its path except for a cross.

BRIDGEPORT, Texas – A fire ravaged through a Texas church on Friday, destroying everything in its path except for a cross.

The fire happened at the Balsora Baptist Church and prompted a heavy response from multiple agencies, according to Wise County ESD No. 2.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, but officials said the sanctuary roof began to collapse as firefighters were inside the building, fighting the flames.

The extreme temperatures also posed a challenge and Wise County called for at least 11 other local and state agencies to assist. Although crews were able to extinguish the flames, the damages were devastating.

The church was destroyed, but what still remains is a cross, standing tall amid the debris.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold,” Wise County ESD No. 2 said in a statement. “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where two or more gather, there he shall be also.”

Some firefighters were treated for injuries by EMS at the scene, according to Wise County ESD officials, but no other injuries were reported.

On Sunday, the church planned a gathering for prayer at 10 a.m. at the 3 Crosses in the Prayer Garden.

“The Cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing! We praise God that He still answers prayers. We look forward to all He’s going to do at Balsora Baptist!” the church said in a statement.

Anyone who is wanting to help the church in its recovery can learn more here.

