Father, 4-year-old son in critical condition after home invasion on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his four-year-old son are in critical condition after a home invasion on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the home invasion happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

The father and son were in their living room when someone entered the house and shot them both, according to officers.

Police said the father was shot in the head, and the child was shot in the nose.

Both were rushed to the University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they currently do not have a description of the suspect.