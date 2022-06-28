Business partners open Mexican-style ice cream and snack shop in Boerne

Aramando Olivarez and Eric Jimenez have brought their branch of Mexico-headquarted Michoacàn A Pedir de Boca, a paletería and snack shop, to Boerne.

BOERNE, Texas – Michoacán, a state in Western Mexico, is known for its paletas, an ice cream and fruit bar first popularized in the 1930s and ‘40s throughout Mexico.

Aramando Olivarez, a Laredo native, along with business partner Eric Jimenez, is bringing the sweet snack to Boerne, in the Texas Hill Country. The partners are hosting a grand opening Saturday of their branch of Mexico-headquartered Michoacàn A Pedir de Boca, a paletería and snack shop.

“The whole idea came from craving ice cream when I was here,” said Olivarez. “In Laredo, we have one [a paletería] on every corner. I thought it would be a great idea to bring it to Boerne.”

The new outpost of the Mexico franchise — which is the first in South Texas — sits at 109 Waterview Parkway, Suite 102, just off of South Main Street, where they makes the snacks from scratch.

“I just love it here. The atmosphere, the country life. I thought this would be a great place to move. We get a lot of people from Bandera, Comfort — it’s surprising how far they come.”

Ad

Olivarez said he’d like to open more locations if the demand is there and bring some variety to a market that lacks international snacking options.

“We still have all the flavors that everyone else loves, but we do it in our own way.”

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Click here to read the story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: