Canyon Lake man arrested for shooting death of his father

Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Yacob Hickman was arrested for the murder of Paul Stautzenberger on June 29, 2022. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A Canyon Lake man was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting death of his father, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Yacob Hickman, 25, is charged with the death of Paul Stautzenberger, 51.

Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Campbell Drive shortly after midnight for a reported shooting and found Stautzenberger dead inside the residence.

Hickman was taken into custody soon after, according to a press release from CCSO.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail on a charge of first-degree felony murder.

