Homicide investigation underway in West Bexar County, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a West Bexar County neighborhood.

Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to a homicide in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias.

Several other BCSO units responded to a home on Edwards Road and Old Pearsall Road, in Southwest Bexar County, that may also be connected to the incident.

Residents who live in these areas may see stalled traffic flow as authorities work the scenes.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.