Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old man

A Silver Alert was issued for 89-year-old Jack Wells.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 89-year-old man who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Jack Wells was last seen Friday in the 3200 block Grosenbacher Road in San Antonio in a gray 2014 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate 6JWTH.

Law enforcement officials believe Wells’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Wells is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Wells, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

