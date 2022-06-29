97º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old man

Jack Wells last seen Friday in 3200 block Grosenbacher Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Missing, Silver Alert
A Silver Alert was issued for 89-year-old Jack Wells. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 89-year-old man who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Jack Wells was last seen Friday in the 3200 block Grosenbacher Road in San Antonio in a gray 2014 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate 6JWTH.

Law enforcement officials believe Wells’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Wells is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Wells, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email