Motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 16 on South Side; lanes closed

San Antonio police investigate a deadly crash on Highway 16 and Loop 410 on the South Side on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened as the motorcyclist, 41, tried to beat the light that had turned red at Highway 16 and Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.

A big rig that was turning left from the Loop 410 access road to Highway 16 collided with the biker.

The motorcycle became lodged under the truck and the motorcyclist was dragged through the intersection, police said. He died at the scene and his name has not been released.

The underpass at Highway 16 and Loop 410 is closed in both directions as officers investigate the incident.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

#TrafficAlert: Major crash reported at Loop 410 WB near Palo Alto Rd. Per SAPD - "Both NB and SB lanes of HWY 16 shut down". @ksatnews is working to gather more details.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/4lVvhXHJkr — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 29, 2022