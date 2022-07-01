Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 16 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

Noel Zapata, 41, was killed on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened when Zapata tried to beat the light that had turned red on the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.

Zapata crashed into the side of a big rig that was turning left from the Loop 410 access road onto Highway 16.

The motorcycle became lodged under the truck and Zapata was dragged through the intersection, police said. He died at the scene.

The underpass at Highway 16 and Loop 410 was closed in both directions as officers investigated the incident.

