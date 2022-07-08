91º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4 people displaced after home goes up in flames on East Side, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; cause of fire under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: East Side, Fire, House fire, SAFD, San Antonio
The fire happened Thursday evening in the 2400 block of E Houston Street, near N Gevers Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are looking for a new place to stay after their home on the city’s East Side was swallowed by flames, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Thursday evening in the 2400 block of East Houston Street, near North Gevers Street.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed. Seven fire engine units and three ladder trucks were on scene.

Eventually, firefighters were able to take control of the flames and put out the fire, but the damage is extensive. The home was deemed a total loss.

The four residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross to find new housing. No injuries were reported.

“No injuries at this time... thank God. Seriously, it was a lot of fire going,” one SAFD official said.

The origin of where the fire started and the cause are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email