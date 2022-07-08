4 people displaced after home goes up in flames on East Side, SAFD says

The fire happened Thursday evening in the 2400 block of E Houston Street, near N Gevers Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are looking for a new place to stay after their home on the city’s East Side was swallowed by flames, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Thursday evening in the 2400 block of East Houston Street, near North Gevers Street.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed. Seven fire engine units and three ladder trucks were on scene.

Eventually, firefighters were able to take control of the flames and put out the fire, but the damage is extensive. The home was deemed a total loss.

The four residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross to find new housing. No injuries were reported.

“No injuries at this time... thank God. Seriously, it was a lot of fire going,” one SAFD official said.

The origin of where the fire started and the cause are under investigation.