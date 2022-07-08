City of Kirby residents without water; City phone system also down

KIRBY, Texas – The city of Kirby has no water service and the City’s phone system is down, city officials announced in a Facebook post on Friday, calling it a “major emergency.”

Officials say a well tripped early Friday morning and has caused the entire city to be without water. The Public Works Department and a contractor have identified the issue and are working to repair the problem, city officials said.

Kirby Public Works is working to get a backup well online to help service the city. They are currently awaiting a part and assistance from an electrician in order to restore the well, city officials said.

Residents can pick up jugs of water from City Hall. An ID or current water bill is required. The fire department will also be driving around to distribute water to both elderly and disabled residents.

Ad

Residents were encouraged to spread the news to their neighbors who may not use the internet.

In addition to the water outage, city officials said a rolling spam call also shut down the city’s phone system. They are working to restore the phones. It is unclear when they will again be operational, officials said.

Updates on both issues can be found by going to their Facebook page or to their website, by clicking here. Authorities advise using 911 for emergencies and 210-661-8515 for non-emergencies.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the city. This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.