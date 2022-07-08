Here’s how to quickly cool down that hot car

SAN ANTONIO – When your car has been parked outside on a hot day, you know that feeling of opening your car door and getting hit with a blast of hot, humid air.

Getting a quick cooldown with your car’s air conditioning is what you need, but what’s the most efficient and effective way to get it?

Movement is your friend when it comes to quick cooling, according to Consumer Reports. They say you’ll be better off skipping the car’s remote start in the heat of summer because it won’t do much to cool the car, and you’ll just waste gas.

“Your car air conditioning works much better when you’re driving because the faster the engine turns, the faster the AC compressor runs, which lets the system cool more effectively,” said Mike Quincy, Consumer Reports’ auto editor.

Here’s what he advises that you do:

Start driving and turn on the air conditioner. Open all of the windows for 10 to 20 seconds.

Next, crank the fan. Once cold air starts flowing through the vents, roll up the front windows, but keep the rear ones cracked open for another 10 to 20 seconds to pull the cold air to the back of the car.

“Then adjust the AC to lowest the temp and make adjustments to the fan speed and direction to make yourself comfortable. This will make the AC unit efficient, will dry out the air more, and can save some fuel,” Quincy said.

If you have passengers in the back seat, make sure you turn off recirculation mode so that the air in the back doesn’t get stale and hot.

If you have a newer car with an auto stop/start system, you may want to disable it, if that’s an option. This feature saves fuel by shutting off the car’s engine when you’re stopped, but it may also shut off the car’s AC compressor.

Finally, check your cabin air filter to make sure it’s clean. A dirty filter prevents optimal airflow.

It’s a wise move to leave a small towel or two in the car, so no one has to sit on a scorching hot seat.

