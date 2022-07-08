San Antonio cooling centers to open this weekend for residents amid forecasted high heat

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is opening its cooling centers this weekend and into next week to help residents get a reprieve from the heat that is expected through Tuesday.
The cooling centers will be open during regular business hours. You can find a full list of the cooling centers and their operating hours here.
The city encourages members of the public to keep the following in mind this weekend:
- Limit outdoor activity (Outdoor job sites: Take breaks in the shade as often as possible)
- Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water
- Check on the elderly and those with medical conditions
- Don’t leave child or a pet in the car
Cooling center sites
Central Library
PHONE: 210-207-2500
Carver Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9180
Cody Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9100
Collins Garden Branch Library
PHONE: 210-225-0331
Encino Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9250
Great Northwest Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9210
Igo Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9080
Landa Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9090
Maverick Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9060
McCreless Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9170
Mission Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-2704
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
PHONE: 210-207-2703
San Pedro Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9050
Schaefer Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9300
Semmes Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9110
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9190
Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center
PHONE: 210-558-0178
Claude Black Community Center (District 2)
PHONE: 210-207-5233
District 2 Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-5390
District 5 Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-5270
Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center
PHONE: 210-207-1700
Northeast Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-4590
West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-1720
Southside Lions Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-1760