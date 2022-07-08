San Antonio cooling centers to open this weekend for residents amid forecasted high heat

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is opening its cooling centers this weekend and into next week to help residents get a reprieve from the heat that is expected through Tuesday.

>> Dangerous heat returns this weekend🌡️

The cooling centers will be open during regular business hours. You can find a full list of the cooling centers and their operating hours here.

The city encourages members of the public to keep the following in mind this weekend:

Limit outdoor activity (Outdoor job sites: Take breaks in the shade as often as possible)

Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water

Check on the elderly and those with medical conditions

Don’t leave child or a pet in the car

Central Library

600 Soledad

San Antonio 78205

PHONE: 210-207-2500

Carver Branch Library

3350 E Commerce St

San Antonio 78220

PHONE: 210-207-9180

Cody Branch Library

11441 Vance Jackson Rd

San Antonio 78230

PHONE: 210-207-9100

Collins Garden Branch Library

200 N Park Blvd

San Antonio 78204

PHONE: 210-225-0331

Encino Branch Library

2515 E Evans Rd

San Antonio 78259

PHONE: 210-207-9250

Great Northwest Branch Library

9050 Wellwood St

San Antonio 78250

PHONE: 210-207-9210

Igo Branch Library

13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy

San Antonio 78249

PHONE: 210-207-9080

Landa Branch Library

233 Bushnell Ave

San Antonio 78212

PHONE: 210-207-9090

Maverick Branch Library

8700 Mystic Park

San Antonio 78254

PHONE: 210-207-9060

McCreless Branch Library

1023 Ada

San Antonio 78223

PHONE: 210-207-9170

Mission Branch Library

3134 Roosevelt Ave

San Antonio 78214

PHONE: 210-207-2704

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak

20735 Wilderness Oak

San Antonio 78258

PHONE: 210-207-2703

San Pedro Branch Library

1315 San Pedro Ave

San Antonio 78212

PHONE: 210-207-9050

Schaefer Branch Library

6322 US Hwy 87 E

San Antonio 78222

PHONE: 210-207-9300

Semmes Branch Library

15060 Judson Rd

San Antonio 78247

PHONE: 210-207-9110

Thousand Oaks Branch Library

4618 Thousand Oaks Dr

San Antonio 78233

PHONE: 210-207-9190

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center

8353 Culebra Rd

San Antonio 78251

PHONE: 210-558-0178

Claude Black Community Center (District 2)

2805 E Commerce St

San Antonio 78202

PHONE: 210-207-5233

District 2 Senior Center

1751 S WW White Rd

San Antonio 78220

PHONE: 210-207-5390

District 5 Senior Center

2701 S Presa St

San Antonio 78210

PHONE: 210-207-5270

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center

1226 NW 18th St

San Antonio 78207

PHONE: 210-207-1700

Northeast Senior Center

4135 Thousand Oaks

San Antonio 78233

PHONE: 210-207-4590

West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center

1226 NW 18th St

San Antonio 78207

PHONE: 210-207-1720

Southside Lions Senior Center

3303 Pecan Valley Dr

San Antonio 78210

PHONE: 210-207-1760