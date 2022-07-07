Dangerous heat returns this weekend

This summer has already been blazing hot, but the heat cranks up even more this weekend.
Record-setting heat is possible Sunday as temperatures reach to or near 105°.
You know the drill, but just in case, here are a few reminders as this record-challenging heat arrives:
- Heat index values could reach as high as 105°-108° Friday through Monday, prompting heat alerts for much of the area.
- You’ll want to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
- Check on elderly people, those who are sick, as well as those who don’t have AC.
- NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
- Cooling centers will be available across Bexar County.