Dangerous heat returns this weekend

Heat indices could reach the 105-108° range Friday through Monday.

This summer has already been blazing hot, but the heat cranks up even more this weekend.

Record-setting heat is possible Sunday as temperatures reach to or near 105°.

You know the drill, but just in case, here are a few reminders as this record-challenging heat arrives:

Heat index values could reach as high as 105°-108° Friday through Monday, prompting heat alerts for much of the area.

You’ll want to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Check on elderly people, those who are sick, as well as those who don’t have AC.

NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Cooling centers will be available across Bexar County.