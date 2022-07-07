82º

Dangerous heat returns this weekend

Heat index values could range from 105° to 108°

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Heat indices could reach the 105-108° range Friday through Monday. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This summer has already been blazing hot, but the heat cranks up even more this weekend.

Record-setting heat is possible Sunday as temperatures reach to or near 105°.

You know the drill, but just in case, here are a few reminders as this record-challenging heat arrives:

  • Heat index values could reach as high as 105°-108° Friday through Monday, prompting heat alerts for much of the area.
  • You’ll want to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
  • Check on elderly people, those who are sick, as well as those who don’t have AC.
  • NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
  • Cooling centers will be available across Bexar County.
Heat exhaustion will be possible over the weekend (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

