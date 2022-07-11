Bexar County opens cooling center for residents in unincorporated areas, suburbs

SAN ANTONIO – With extreme temperatures in the forecast for the next few days, Bexar County’s seven cooling centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday.

The following centers are open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for residents in unincorporated areas of Bexar County or in suburbs within the county but outside of San Antonio’s city limits.

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth Street, Somerset, TX

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX

ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig, TX

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX

Emergency personnel will be stationed at each location to assist residents and bottled water will be available.

Bexar County officials said the county is working with Meals on Wheels to check in on residents.

Click here to view more resources and information about heat safety from Bexar County.

For people who live within the city limits, the City of San Antonio has dozens more cooling centers available for city residents.

