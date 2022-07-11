Uvalde pediatrician speaks on Robb Elementary shooting, passing of Safer Communities Act

President Joe Biden listens as Uvalde, Texas pediatrician Roy Guerrero speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Uvalde’s only pediatrician spoke on Monday during a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence in our communities.

During the ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Dr. Roy Guerrero spoke of the heartache and loss that the Uvalde community is still facing following the mass shooting on May 24 that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“What remains is a hollow feeling in our gut as we drive through our sleepy downtown, which quickly turns to pain and anger as we sometimes accidentally approach the grounds of Robb Elementary school, a place no one likes to visit,” Guerrero said.

He said it’s been 40 days since the massacre and that the makeshift memorial has since been taken down. Since the shooting, students are too scared to return to school and parents are too afraid to send them there, he said.

Ad

“I see children daily with PTSD and anxiety that is now leading to depression. I spend half my days convincing kids that no one is coming for them. But how do I say that, knowing that the very weapons used in the attack are readily available?” he said.

Guerrero admitted it was an honor to attend the first major gun legislation in over 30 years.

“I invite everyone to move forward from this start of change that will allow all of our children to make it to the end of our fight, which is a world where safety in schools is never doubted and weapons of war are not allowed in our communities,” Guerrero said. “As I have said before, adults are stubborn, we’re resistant to change, even when the change will make things better for ourselves. Especially when we think we’re immune to the fallout.”

READ MORE: