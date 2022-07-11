Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping, demanding ransom for 2 adult men

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping two adult men and demanding ransom from their family members.

Reynaicela Alcasar, 44, is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victims were brothers, ages 27 and 35.

Police say Alcasar and others held the men against their will from June 20 to June 21 and threatened them with death or bodily injury.

The victims’ sister called police to report the kidnapping after receiving a demand to pay a ransom.

According to the affidavit, Alcasar drove with the victims to the Walmart at the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604 and cashed a $2,000 Western Union payment.

Investigators said they identified Alcasar from the store’s surveillance video. She also used her phone to talk with the victims’ family members.

While Alcasar was collecting the ransom, police went to her apartment in the 9500 block of Lorene and arrested other suspects believed to be involved in the scheme.

