Man steals truck, drives it through fence at east Bexar County auto shop, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

A surveillance video shared on Facebook Sunday shows a man with a bandana on his face walking around an automotive shop where tools, 4 catalytic converters, and a truck were stolen.

The incident occurred in June in the 13000 block of FM 1346 in far east Bexar County.

Deputies were called to the location following the burglary and discovered that the suspect had entered through a hole in a fence that surrounds the building.

“The truck that was stolen appeared to have been driven through the fence, as there was damaged sustained to the fence,” according to the Facebook post.

BCSO says the suspect is believed to be aged somewhere in his 40s to 50s, is 5′7- 6′ tall, and weighs 190- 215 pounds.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that could help identify the suspect. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP.

