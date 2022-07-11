Officer shoots at woman who hit her with car, Seguin police say

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police officials said one of their officers fired at a suspect after she hit the officer with her car on Sunday.

It happened at about 7:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of Acorn Wood Road after Seguin police responded to a call for criminal mischief involving a woman named Alisen Marie Webster, 29.

The victim told Officer Monique Escobedo that Webster was parked a few houses down.

While the victim was talking to Escobedo, Webster drove toward them, police said. Escobedo told Webster to pull over. Instead, Webster stopped momentarily, but then motioned for the officer to get out of the way and drove forward, striking Escobedo with her vehicle. As Webster began accelerating with Escobedo on the hood of the car, Escobedo fired at Webster, Seguin police officials said.

The officer was taken to a hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Webster was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then was booked in the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

She’s being held on a bond of $500,000.

