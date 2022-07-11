100º

LIVE

Local News

Officer shoots at woman who hit her with car, Seguin police say

Neither the officer nor the suspect were seriously injured

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Seguin, Guadalupe County, Crime, Seguin Police Department
File photo: Seguin Police Department

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police officials said one of their officers fired at a suspect after she hit the officer with her car on Sunday.

It happened at about 7:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of Acorn Wood Road after Seguin police responded to a call for criminal mischief involving a woman named Alisen Marie Webster, 29.

The victim told Officer Monique Escobedo that Webster was parked a few houses down.

While the victim was talking to Escobedo, Webster drove toward them, police said. Escobedo told Webster to pull over. Instead, Webster stopped momentarily, but then motioned for the officer to get out of the way and drove forward, striking Escobedo with her vehicle. As Webster began accelerating with Escobedo on the hood of the car, Escobedo fired at Webster, Seguin police officials said.

The officer was taken to a hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Webster was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then was booked in the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

She’s being held on a bond of $500,000.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email