Pallets at Northeast Side warehouse catch fire

San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at Northeast Side warehouse late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at Northeast Side warehouse on Monday night.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eddie Road, near Interstate 10 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said some pallets were burning when they arrived.

Fire officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly, and without incident.

The business where the fire happened was closed at the time, so no one was inside, firefighters said.

No other structures were affected.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out an official cause.