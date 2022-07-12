82º

LIVE

Local News

Pallets at Northeast Side warehouse catch fire

Fire was called in around 6:30 p.m. in 1000 block of Eddie Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, Northeast Side
San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at Northeast Side warehouse late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at Northeast Side warehouse on Monday night.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eddie Road, near Interstate 10 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said some pallets were burning when they arrived.

Fire officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly, and without incident.

The business where the fire happened was closed at the time, so no one was inside, firefighters said.

No other structures were affected.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out an official cause.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email