Woman accused of threatening fight, shooting at Live Oak school, police say

A woman was arrested for threatening to beat up a male at a Live Oak school or shoot up the campus if he wasn’t there, according to police.

Aurieanna Kawi Brown, 28, was charged with terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury following the alleged threat that was made on June 8, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

The document says that Brown called the principal of the Live Oak Learning Center — which serves students 6 weeks to 13 years old — and stated she and others were going to the school to beat up a male. The affidavit does not state if that male was a staff member or student.

Brown said that if the person wasn’t at the campus, then they would shoot up the school instead, police said.

The affidavit adds that the phone call lasted 59 seconds and Brown called from a blocked phone number.

The school notified officials and parents about the threat, and the Live Oak Police Department posted officers around the school.

Investigators searched phone records and found the number belonged to Brown, the affidavit states.

In an interview with police, Brown told officers that she did make the phone call but denied making a threat.

She said she “stumbled on a threatening message exchange that discussed a fight at the school” and wanted to warn the school about the possibility, the affidavit states.

Police said after further investigation, it was “clear that there was fear of serious bodily injury based on the threat.”

Records show Brown was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday. Her bond is set at $50,000.

