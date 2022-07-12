Man stabbed, woman detained after altercation just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 50s has been detained following a stabbing just north of downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and West Euclid Avenue.

According to police, a man in his mid to late 60s had gotten into an altercation with the woman, and he was stabbed in the back.

Police said they detained the woman. EMS treated the man at the scene, who refused to go to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear what the fight was about. The investigation is ongoing, police said.