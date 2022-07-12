Woman arrested for her role in violent carjacking, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of hitting a man on the head with a brick during a carjacking on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

Penelope Roth, 20, and two other men are accused of stealing a man’s truck on July 1 in the 8400 block of Grapevine Pass in a neighborhood near Boerne Stage Road and Cross Mountain Trail, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Ajay Delgado, 17, was previously arrested in the case.

The affidavit states that Roth originally asked a man who was exiting his vehicle if she could use a phone charger.

The man agreed and reached into his vehicle to get the charger. At the same time, another man approached the truck owner and pulled out a gun, ordering him to give him his keys.

The truck owner complied and handed him the keys, but he then tried to take over the gun. As the truck owner tried to wrestle the gun away, a second man approached them and hit the victim from behind.

Roth then hit the victim in the head with a brick, deputies said.

The victim was able to get a description of Roth, saying she was a thin woman with a teddy bear tattoo on her face, the affidavit states. The victim also stated he bit Delgado on the arm.

One of the suspects took off in the victim’s truck and the two others left in a Kia Optima.

The victim’s truck was found a few blocks away with a flat tire.

Deputies spotted the Optima and initiated a pursuit, but that was called off after the suspects drove on the wrong side of the road, deputies said.

The Optima was recovered later that day and was found to be stolen, the affidavit states. A witness told police that Delgado had been driving the car, and another witness said Roth was the suspect in the aggravated robbery, investigators said.

The victim later identified Roth and Delgado in a photo lineup. Investigators said Delgado had a bite mark on his arm.

Records show that Roth was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Her bond is set at $200,000.

