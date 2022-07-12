Texas father shoots 2 teens who attempted to rob vehicle with his family inside, Harris County sheriff says

KPRC reports that an investigation is underway after two would-be robbery suspects were reportedly shot in north Harris County Monday.

HOUSTON – Two teenagers are in the hospital after a Houston man shot them during an attempted robbery, according to a report from KSAT sister station KPRC.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man, his wife and their two infant children arrived home just after 12 a.m. on Monday in northwest Harris County when two 16-year-olds walked up to their SUV.

One of the teens opened a rear door to the SUV where the man’s 1-year-old was sitting.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man, who was armed, feared for the safety of his family and fired shots that struck both teens.

The wife, who was driving, drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects, Gonzalez said.

KHOU obtained Ring surveillance video from a neighbor that shows the shooting, followed by the suspects being picked up in a vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital in private vehicles following the shooting and are in fair condition, Gonzalez said.

Nobody in the family was injured in the attempted robbery.

A deputy at the scene spoke to KPRC and said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

