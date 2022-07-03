Teen arrested after carjacking in northwest Bexar County neighborhood

Bexar County deputies arrested a teenager accused of a carjacking in a northwest Bexar County neighborhood early Friday morning.

Ajay Delgado, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the crime happened as a man was getting out of his truck at about 2 a.m. outside a home on Grapevine Pass in northwest Bexar County near Leon Springs.

The victim told investigators that a female walked up to him and asked if he would charge her phone in his truck.

When the victim agreed and went to plug her phone into the charger, a man approached with a gun and demanded his keys.

The victim gave the man his keys but as the gunman got into his truck, the victim grabbed him and wrestled the gun away. The victim told police that during the struggle, he bit the suspect on the arm.

That’s when a third suspect hit the victim from behind and the female suspect hit him in the head with a brick.

One of the suspects drove away in the victim’s truck while the others fled in a stolen Kia Optima.

The victim’s truck was recovered a few blocks away with a flat tire.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies located the Kia Optima but canceled a pursuit because the suspects were driving on the wrong side of the road. The car was found later that morning and a witness told police that Delgado had been driving it.

Delgado was arrested by BCSO for possession of narcotics and admitted that he was driving the stolen vehicle, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Delgado was wearing the same clothes that the victim described, he had a bite mark on his arm and the victim picked him out in a photo line-up.

Delgado is facing a felony charge of aggravated robbery.

