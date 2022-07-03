89º

2 suspects in custody after teen shot on Westside street early Sunday

The men are facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two men following a shooting early Sunday that sent one teen to the hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of 36th Street and Castroville Road at about 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers on the scene said a 17-year-old boy was shot as he sat in his car.

A witness told police that the suspect vehicle was a black, four-door Nissan. Officers found that vehicle in the area and detained two people — ages 26 and 22.

The men are facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

